The U.S. House urges ABB to clarify its relationship with Chinese crane manufacturer ZPMC

The members of the Select Committee on Competition
between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)
of the U.S. House of Representatives, following an investigation into the
on security vulnerabilities in the maritime sector
in particular in relation to risks to the
cybersecurity and supply chain related to China, an investigation that is
was discussed in depth this week by the President of the
of the House Homeland Security Committee, Mark E.
Green, by the Chair of the Subcommittee on Transport and
maritime safety commissioner, Carlos Gimenez, and the President of the
Subcommittee on Counter-Terrorism, Law Enforcement, and
Intelligence, August Pfluger, together with the Chairman of the
CCP Select Committee, Mike Gallagher, sent to the
Swiss group ABB a letter requesting a testimony
the company's U.S. country officer, Michael Gray,
The Swiss company's relationship with the state-owned enterprise
Chinese Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) in
how much the latter produced almost 80% of ship-to-shore cranes
currently in service in U.S. ports.
Announcing that last July, the Select Committee
had sent a private letter to ABB regarding these risks
for safety, expressing concerns that - it is specified - do not
have been adequately addressed by society, members of the
of the Chamber of Deputies specified that ABB is working with ZPMC to
Provide hardware and equipment to the U.S. marine industry
and which maintains important commercial ties with the Republic
Chinese People's Party, while at the same time having numerous contracts in place with
U.S. government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,
Homeland Security and the Department of Defense (DOD).
Recalling that the members of the Commissions "have worked hard to
in good faith with ABB to identify and remedy certain
vulnerability of its equipment', in
particular with regard to ABB's hardware and software
installed on U.S. quay cranes, meeting in
ABB staff and consultants, in the letter
It should be noted that, "therefore, in the light of the breakdown of the
bona fide comparisons and to better understand how ABB is
Protecting your software and hardware on your cranes
U.S. ship-to-shore, we ask you to ask your
legal counsel to provide Mr. Gray's readiness to testify
at a forthcoming public hearing before both
Commissions. Please contact the Commission staff on
as soon as possible, but no later than 17:00 on 23 January 2024, for
schedule Mr. Gray's appearance."
'It is essential for the Commissions, in the context of the
our essential work of investigating and understanding the wide range of
security threats and risks posed by the Republic
"People's Chinese people," the letter continues, "that ABB should explain its
relations with state-owned enterprises in the PRC and whether ABB should be
Trust to continue working on behalf of agencies
U.S. governmental forces and at the same time to engage with
Entities owned, controlled, subsidized, or influenced
from the People's Republic of China. Allow ZPMC to install
ABB equipment and technology in China on cranes bound for the United States
United is unacceptable and must be addressed
remedy without further delay'.
Acknowledging receipt of the letter, to which the company has
expressed its intention to 'provide an appropriate response',
and specifying that "as of July 2023, ABB is committed to the
Commissions to respond carefully to their requests',
Having "provided timely responses", the Swiss company
stressed that "ABB is a leading supplier to
world-class electrical and automation systems. Provide
Standardized Electrical and Automation Software and Hardware - HA
Remembered company - for cranes used in ports around the world
including the United States. Software technology for cranes
is vendor-agnostic and is installed in the
on cranes manufactured by major crane manufacturers, including
Chinese companies. These cranes - the company highlighted
Switzerland - are purchased by U.S. ports from companies
and other companies, and not ABB'.