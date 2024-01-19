CEVA (CMA CGM Group) will buy the British logistics company Wincanton

The French shipping group CMA CGM is about to make a
A further step in the logistics sector. Its CEVA subsidiary
Logistics, in fact, has agreed on the terms to acquire the company
British logistics company Wincanton, on the basis of which the transaction will have
a total value of £566.9 million (£661 million)
euro). 'The members of the Board of Directors, in advising
unanimously to shareholders for this offer - said today the
Chairman of Wincanton, Martin Read - believe that it is
in the interest of all the company's stakeholders. While
continuing to be confident in the long-term prospects of
Wincanton and the industry in general, we recognize that in the last few years
In years, the company's remarkable performance has not been
reflected in the performance of its shares. We therefore believe that
that this offer represents the best opportunity for
shareholders to realise with greater certainty the value of the
own investment'.
"As a leading and trusted supply chain partner for
many well-known British and Irish brands - said the
President of CMA CGM, Rodolphe Saadé - Wincanton is
perfectly in line with the CMA CGM Group's ambition to
further expand its presence in this region
strategic'.