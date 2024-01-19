The share of grain cargoes that bypass the Suez Canal due to the crisis in the Red Sea is substantial

The World Trade Organization, which monitors maritime traffic
with the "Wheat maritime shipments dashboard" tool
recently developed together with the International Grains Council
(IGC), reported on the extent of the recent reduction in
this volume of traffic passing through the Suez Canal due to the
attacks on ships by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea
and the Gulf of Aden, which on an annual basis in the last few years has been
two weeks ago it was almost -40%.
The WTO recalled that it is estimated that about 76 million
tons of wheat, oilseeds and oilseed products
are shipped every year from the European Union, the
Russia and Ukraine to Asia and East Africa, a volume that
It accounts for 17% of global trade in these commodities. In the
December 2023 - specified the World Organization of
Trade - about 8% of grain shipments from the EU,
Russian Federation and Ukraine to certain Asian countries and
of East Africa have taken place through sea routes
other than the Suez Canal compared to an average of 3% before
December. It is also estimated that during the first half of the
January 2024 the share of shipments using alternative routes
rose to 42%.
The WTO has specified that grain shipments from the EU
through routes other than the Suez Canal have totalled
330,000 tons from the beginning of December 2023 to mid
compared to 50,000 tonnes in the same period
of the previous year. In the same period December 2023 - mid
In addition, by January 2024, around 190,000 tonnes of wheat had been
shipped from the Russian Federation and diverted through routes
alternatives, alternative routes that were not available in the previous year.
fully utilized. On the other hand, in the same period, all the
shipments from Ukraine to Asian and African countries
continued to transit through the Eastern Channel
Suez.
Finally, the WTO pointed out that the latest data also indicate a
Certain slowdown in world imports of transported wheat
by sea in recent months compared to the previous year, with the
cumulative volume in mid-January 2024, which is slightly
lower than the previous year. This compares to
an increase of +17% year-on-year at the end of August 2023 and an increase in
by +6% at the end of October.