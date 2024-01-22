Last year, the goods handled by the port of Marseille Fos decreased by -7%

In 2023, traffic in the port of Marseille Fos decreased
-7% to 71.9 million tonnes compared to
77.3 million tonnes in the previous year. In the sector only
of containers, with 12.1 million tonnes, volumes fell
-11%, a decrease of -13% in terms of
20-foot containers handled, having been equal to more than 1.3
million TEUs. Ro-ro traffic, with a total of 218,000 trailers,
it has shrunk by -9%. In the liquid bulk segment, the
traffic remained stable at around 45 million
tonnes, while in the dry bulk sector it was
recorded a sharp decrease of -24% as they were handled
8.7 million tonnes, a reduction also due to the downtime for
four months of a blast furnace at the ArcelorMittal plant in Fos
as a result of the decline in steel demand that led to
a significant contraction in the company's imported raw materials
which fell by -22% to 5.8 million tonnes.
Last year passenger traffic in the French port,
of around four million people, marked an increase in
+36%, with an increase of +76% in cruise passengers to 2.5
million units and a decrease of -2% in passengers
of regular shipping lines.