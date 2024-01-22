Jason Liberty (Royal Caribbean) is the new president of the Cruise Lines International Association

The Chairman and CEO of the American group
Royal Caribbean Cruises, Jason Liberty, has been nominated
Chairman of the international cruise association Cruise Lines
International Association (CLIA). Liberty took over in the
role to Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, who
He has held it since 2021.
"Mr. Liberty," said the president and CEO of CLIA,
Kelly Craighead, on the occasion of the appointment - takes over the presidency in
A time when the sector is seizing the momentum generated by
strong demand and our associates are driving forward
ambitious sustainability initiatives in an effort to
achieve net-zero emissions by 2050'.
"I would also like to thank Vado for
his leadership of the presidency over the past three years, addressing
difficult times and creating a solid foundation for the future growth of the
sector'.
Liberty became president and CEO of Royal Caribbean
at the beginning of 2022 after a career spanning nearly two decades
in the cruise industry and after having been for many years
Chief Financial Officer of the Cruise Group.
On the occasion of Liberty's appointment, CLIA announced that the
Projected estimate of world cruise traffic in 2023 is
31.5 million passengers, or 106% of the year's levels
pre-pandemic 2019, and for 2024 traffic of
about 35 million cruise passengers.