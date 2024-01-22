An EU military mission to protect maritime traffic transiting the Red Sea is in embryo
Ferrara (Unimpresa): the effects of the crisis are not a red alert for now, but it is necessary to move in advance and not wait for the course of events
Bruxelles/Londra/Roma
January 22, 2024
Today's European Council on Foreign Affairs will discuss
of the situation in the Middle East, and in this context it should be
informally address the issue of the establishment of a
mission to counter attacks carried out by Houthi rebels
against ships in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Yemen. The
conditional is a must as a proposal for the
creation of a military force to ensure the security of the
maritime traffic in the region, which would see the participation of
France, Germany and Italy and other European nations, is not
on the agenda. The new mission, which - anticipated the "Financial
Times" - would be called "Aspides" and should
be authorised by a new meeting of the Council of the next
month, would have characteristics similar to those of the transaction
"Agenor" promoted at the beginning of 2020 by France
as part of the "Emasoh" initiative to safeguard
the safety of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which is
based mainly on the use of naval forces, and would have
defensive character, thus distinguishing itself from the operation
"Prosperity Guardian" activated by the USA and the UK
United to defend ships transiting the Bab Strait
el-Mandeb from drone and missile attacks from the coasts
Yemen and assaults by boats with armed men.
The British newspaper "Financial Times"
specified that the "Aspides" mission could be
initiated pursuant to Article 44 of the Treaty on European Union
according to which "the Council may entrust the
to a group of Member States that would do so
desire and have the necessary capacities to do so
mission."
In the meantime, the Unimpresa Study Center has taken stock of the situation
on the impact on maritime traffic in the Suez Canal determined by
attacks by the Houthis against ships that are headed or
They come from the Egyptian waterway. Bearing in mind that through
Suez passes almost 20% of the goods transported by sea in the world and
30% of container ships, the Unimpresa Study Centre
notes that the high climate of uncertainty resulting from the crisis in the
The Red Sea brings problems, immediate and perhaps on the way: it passes through the
Suez Canal, after all, 16% of the value
of Italian imports, with large purchases from China (according to
sourcing market for us after Germany), from Asia,
from the Persian Gulf. Going out into the Mediterranean - the analysis specifies -
Many container ships call at ports
other ships, those that bring to Italy
gas from Qatar to the Rovigo regasification terminal, are blocked, and
13% of Italy's demand for
gas.
The Study Centre notes that the diversification of these months
allows Italy a good degree of autonomy, thanks to the fact that
significant shares of gas, 33% and 14% respectively,
from Algeria with the Transmed, and from Azerbaijan with the TAP. But
Risks of rising gas and gasoline prices are behind
the angle (we are talking about +4 and +10%). And anyway it's high
the incidence of imports for crude and refined oil.
The persistence of this situation - highlights the Study Center -
would be a problem given that in Italy as much as 85% of traffic
Goods travel by road. The slowdown in maritime traffic, which
would have a more serious impact on the operation of
ports such as Genoa and Trieste, also results in damage to some
Strong components of the Italian economy: 500 million are at risk
representing the export of agricultural production and
to the countries of the Middle East, India, the South-East
Asian. More than a third of imports for the Italian supply chain
of fashion, in fact, passes through the Suez Canal. More
in general - underlines the Unimpresa Study Centre - it would be a
This is especially a problem for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are unable to
absorb the increase in freight rates with the quantities.
"The crisis in the Red Sea," commented the President of
Unimpresa, Giovanna Ferrara - can have negative effects
on inflation and could lead the European Central Bank to
delay the cut in the cost of money: it would take very little, on the
price front, to say goodbye to a return to a
after almost two years of heavy restrictions
credit with very high interest rates. This situation requires a
A broad response, which cannot only be Italian. Ours
A country, which is at the centre of the consequences of what is
In Suez, he can't do it alone: never as in this
In this case, the European Union must give a united response that
The needs of all European partners will be shared. The Effects
For now, the crisis is not a red alert, but we need to move
in advance and do not wait for the course of events."
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher