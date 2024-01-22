The number of abandoned ships and their crews is increasing

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has
Reported 'a worrying increase' in the number of ships
abandoned in 2023 as 132 cases were reported
in the year, i.e. 13 more than in 2022 (+10.9%). The
The union specified that in the 129 cases of abandonment of ships
reported to the ITF, the wages due to seafarers embarked on these
units exceed $12.1 million, and that so far the
syndicate received more than $10.9 million in
wages due to seafarers on 60 of these vessels.
In addition, the International Transport Workers' Union
announced that it was contacted during 2023 by 1,676
seafarers of abandoned ships and pointed out that the largest share of
abandoned seafarers is that of Indian nationality,
with over 400 reported cases.
"The continuous increase in the number of abandoned seafarers -
complained Steve Trowsdale, coordinator of the inspectorate
of the FTT - is unacceptable. It is a consequence of a
A sector in which seafarers can be a disposable commodity.
Seafarers and their families pay the highest price for
the greed and non-compliance of shipowners, enduring the
inhumane consequences of a system that undermines their
their dignity and fundamental human rights.
The ITF inspectors do an incredible job of asking
to those shipowners who try to get away with dealing with the
seafarers as a kind of modern-day slaves."