New ferry terminal in Zanzibar

In recent days, the Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC) has signed a
an agreement for the construction of a new passenger terminal
and rolling stock with ZF Devco representing a consortium
of Dutch and Tanzanian companies. The Dutch company ZF Devco
was established in 2022 by architect Matthew
VanderBorgh and Jaffer Machano, a former official of the
United Nations for the development of capital.
For the construction of the first phase of the Ferry Terminal in the
of Maruhubi, Zanzibar, an investment of 250 million euros is planned.
million dollars and the project included further development phases
which would require additional investments of €100-150 million
dollars for the establishment of a special economic zone and
hotel, commercial and logistics facilities. The project covers
an area of 34 hectares. The consortium represented by ZF Devco is
composed of the companies Rebel, Delta Marine Consultants, OrangeGaia,
Kengo TZ, Borgh Go, TSCON, Equa-serve Ltd, Kimsons Limited, C
Concept Design and DISC.