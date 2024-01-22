CMA CGM modifies the rotation of the NEMO service to avoid the Suez Canal

The French CMA CGM, following the geopolitical crisis in the Sea
and the entire Middle East, has announced a new
configuration of the weekly NEMO service connecting Australia
and India, as well as Reunion and Mauritius with the Mediterranean and the
Northern Europe avoiding transit through the Suez Canal
circumnavigating Africa. The service is
in collaboration with the MSC, which has so far maintained
The rotation of the service, called by the company
Australia Express.
CMA CGM has announced that the new rotation of the NEMO service
touches the ports of London Gateway, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le
Havre, Valencia, La Spezia, Fos, Cape of Good Hope, Pointe des
Galets, Port Louis, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle,
Singapore, Ennore, Colombo, Cape of Good Hope, London Gateway.