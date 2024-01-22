Italy and Egypt sign an agreement for a maritime line between Trieste and Damietta

Today in Cairo, the Italian ambassador to Egypt, Michele
Quaroni, and the Egyptian Minister of Transport, Kamel el Wazir,
signed an agreement for the launch of a maritime line for the
freight transport between the port of Trieste and the Egyptian port of
Damietta. "With this agreement," explained the vice president
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation
Antonio Tajani, commenting on the agreement - we aim to
consolidate Italy's role as a privileged channel of trade
in the Euro-Mediterranean region and to increase trade in the
between Italy and Egypt'. The agreement," he added
"It will also open up new opportunities for
investment in Egypt for the Italian supply chain in priority sectors
such as the agri-food sector and textiles."
The importance of the project had already been underlined in
on the occasion of the system mission led by Tajani in March
which had seen the participation of important companies
Italian.