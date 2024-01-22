The ideal partner to replace Hapag-Lloyd in THE Alliance? La Wan Hai Lines

Who could replace Hapag-Lloyd in the consortium?
containerized maritime THE Alliance after the German carrier
will join Denmark's Maersk Line in the new
Gemini Cooperation alliance, assuming that the other companies of THE
Alliance - HMM, ONE and Yang Ming - look for a fourth partner or
Decide on other solutions? In the first case, the ideal candidates
would be Taiwan's Wan Hai Lines (WHL) or Israel's ZIM, if the
the latter's delicate position in the context of the crisis in the Middle East.
Oriente would probably dissuade any shipowning alliance
to invite her. This was stated today by Chih-Chien (Bronson) Hsieh, former
president of the Taiwanese company Yang Ming Line, which is currently
is part of THE Alliance, a Taiwanese media outlet"ETtoday".
Hsieh believes that at the end of January 2025, when Hapag-Lloyd comes out of it
(
of 17
January 2024), WHL, with an order book of 18
13,000 TEU container ship and its status as the eleventh carrier
containerised maritime transport worldwide, if it is able to reactivate the
scheduled maritime services with Europe could be invited to
join THE Alliance.