Fincantieri will build two more hybrid units for offshore wind

The Windward Offshore consortium exercised its rights in respect of the
Vard of the Fincantieri group the options, which were contained in the
Contract signed in the autumn
(
of 23
October
2023), for the design and construction of two
Hybrid Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV). As part of the
of the order, the number of units ordered for the
Norwegian subsidiary of the Italian shipbuilding group.
The first two hybrid CSOVs will be delivered in the third quarter
in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, while the other two ships
for Windward Offshore are scheduled for delivery in the second and third
quarter of 2026. The ships will support major companies
global energy efficiency in construction, commissioning and
maintenance of offshore wind farms.
The ships, which are 87.5 metres long and 19.5 metres wide, will be equipped with
of a mobile walkway, with elevator, compensated with respect to the motion
waves, and a system for transferring from the vessel to
Adjustable height. The CSOV will be able to take on board 120 people. Will
equipped with a hybrid battery system and will also be prepared for
future green methanol operations.