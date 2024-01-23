Another nine million to finance the construction of the new freight railway station in the port of La Spezia

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
announced that it has secured funding of more than nine million euros.
million euros with the approval under the Connecting call
Europe Facility (CEF) Transport Call 2023 of the SWIFTRAIL project for
the development of railway infrastructure in the port of La Spezia,
project that will contribute to the realization of the new
Freight railway station in the Ligurian port. Funding for the
construction of the new railway facility in the port will be added to the
to the approximately €39 million already obtained by the PSA through
ministerial funding from the CIPE fund.
The port authority specified that, thanks to this additional
financing, by 2026 the port of La Spezia will be equipped with
a modern freight station capable of handling 50% of the
containers transiting through the port by train, according to the
objectives of the Port Master Plan. SWIFTRAIL will allow
to also develop an activity dedicated to the analysis of
optimisation of rail flows to and from the port of
Spice, with particular attention to the enhancement of the line
Pontremolese.
"Obtaining this funding - he underlined
the President of the Port Authority, Mario Sommariva - represents a result
for our institution and for the extent of the
funding for the project of the new La Spezia station
Maritime. The European Commission has recognized the goodness of the
of the project and the maturity of the works, which will in fact start
as early as February 2024. The work of these months, which has led to
to obtain the funding, testifies to the attention paid to the
the Port Authority is focusing on intermodal transport and, specifically,
on the railway, which has always been an element of excellence in the port of La Spezia
on the Italian and European scene».