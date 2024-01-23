Filt, Fit and Uilt protest against the reduction of sick pay for the seafarers' sector

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti Genova e Liguria have
organized for next Thursday from 9.30 to 12.30 a
A joint protest in front of the Prefecture of Genoa
for confirmation, with the approval of the 2024 Budget Law,
reduction in sickness benefit for the
seafarers. With the initiative - explain the unions - we ask
'greater respect and protection for female workers and
of workers who carry out a strategic and vital sector that is not
not only for the regional economy, but for the whole country."
"On seafarers," the organizations point out,
trade unions - there is already a wage recovery, which is
unable to offer adequate guarantees, given that the same
Indemnity is not paid in a certain timeframe. The one expected
by the Budget Law is a measure that risks
also undermine the safety of seafarers at work, for this reason
That is why we call on the government to cancel it."
I note that, at the same time, with the aim of resolving these
A meeting with the
National Central Directorate of INPS for next 30 January.