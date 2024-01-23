Assagenti La Spezia, the next presidency of Confindustria should pay attention to the maritime sector

The Association of Shipping Agents of La Spezia hopes that the
the next presidency of Confindustria should pay attention to the sector
"The time has come," explained the
president of Assagenti La Spezia, Giorgia Bucchioni - to change
and to develop a core within the Confederation
strong and competent, able to face as a protagonist the
themes of the sea, Mediterranean scenarios, ports
and a logistics system that today represents an average of 20% of the
value of industrial production. A first sign - he detected
Bucchioni - came from the Confindustria Studies Office but
It is now essential for the Confederation to apply for
play a leading role in this debate on the
inseparable between the sea and industry, which is of vital importance
for the country and that must be pursued decisively."
Expressing this hope, Assagenti noted that
"Italian industry, especially in emergencies such as the
geopolitical tension in the Middle East, risks
pay a double price because for years it has been almost
totally disinterested in issues related to the sea,
underestimating their strategic importance for the
efficiency and competitiveness. Today, the country
timidly, he seems to have rediscovered, at least in part, his
among other things, by setting up a Ministry of the Sea,
but that the Middle East crisis and in particular the risks that
loom over the sea routes in the Red Sea and via Suez are
likely to have a serious impact on traffic in
and Italy's role at the heart of it, is
urgent and indispensable that the productive apparatus, and therefore also
Confindustria, make its voice heard by getting to the heart of the matter
these issues with a position of strong involvement."