Port of Barcelona, agreement to reduce water supply to cruise ships

The water crisis affecting the Panama Canal, with
reduction in the number of ships passing through it,
accelerating the programs of the authority that governs the waterway
to ensure the water level in the canal
necessary to allow the transit of vessels with a high draught and
size, in particular through the construction of new basins
that can contribute to raising the water level in
different sections of the canal during the dry seasons that
Now, with climate change, they last for almost all of their lives.
of the year.
But it's not just arteries that are paying the price of the climate crisis
maritime and river waters. The impact of water scarcity is striking, including
the others, ports such as Barcelona, which is to reduce the
water consumption due to the water emergency that has been weighing on us for some time
over the city and the entire Catalan region. La Generalitat de
Catalunya has announced that last year was the second
year, after 2022, the hottest and driest in Catalonia since
when data is available.
To reduce water consumption in port, the Authority
Port of Barcelona is promoting an agreement with the companies
cruise ships so that cruise ships arriving at the
in the Catalan port avoid refuelling water in the
emergencies due to drought and
declared by the Government of the Generalitat de Catalunya, or the
only if there are no other alternatives and if the
of extreme necessity. The port authority specified that
Cruise ships account for only 0.09% of water consumption
of the city of Barcelona as most of the
ships is self-sufficient.
The Port Authority has announced that, therefore,
without prejudice to the indications of the Government of the Autonomous Community
Catalan port, the port will only provide water to ships that
will demonstrate that they have no supply alternatives
Practicable.
"Aware that ships have sources of supply
alternatives in other ports on their routes - explained the
President of the Port Authority, Lluís Salvadó
- from the port of Barcelona we decided to appeal to the
cruise lines to ensure that
avoid replenishing water at the port as much as possible,
Bearing in mind, however, that the supply of water to ships is one of the
commercial services covered by Chapter V (Commercial services)
of Title VI (Provision of services) of the Consolidated Law
ports and merchant shipping, and that this law
stipulates that ports are required to supply water to all ships
who request it'.