ICS, the performance of the vast majority of flag states continues to be positive

The International Association of Shipowners and Operators
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has announced that the
performance of the vast majority of flag states,
who are responsible for the safety and performance of ships
continue to be positive. Presenting
today the 2023-24 edition of the report "Shipping Industry Flag
State Performance", the association pointed out that, as
in previous years, several flag states have shown
positive indicators for all criteria used in the table,
including flags of Bermuda, Denmark, Japan, Greece, Hong Kong
Kong, Cayman Islands, Marshall Islands, Liberia, Malta, Norway,
Portugal, the United Kingdom and Singapore.
On the other hand, several flag states, including Togo, Algeria and
Comoros, continue to record a large number of
negative performances, while a number of flag states
including Costa Rica, Egypt, Mexico, and
Thailand, show an increase in the number of
Positive performance compared to the previous
performance of flag states.
With regard to the Italian flag, if in the previous report
All performance indicators were positive, including the
2023-24 report shows all positive indices except for
of the Coast Guard's Safety Standards Indicator
positioning the Italian flag among the "Targeted
Flag Administrations", i.e. among those flag states that
have a higher rate of ship detention than the
overall average and recorded at least one detention in the
previous three years.
"The information contained in the long-awaited Flag State
This year's ICS Performance Table - highlighted today the
Secretary General of the Association, Guy Platten - continue to
be positive, with significant improvements in several areas, including
the participation of governments in IMO meetings. It's one of the
positive development that the ICS Table on the Performance of
This year's flag states show that the most popular flag states
have shown improvements in performance. The
The table also shows that, unfortunately, a number of Member States
continue to record a large number of flag indicators.
negative performance, which flag states must
for the benefit of the entire maritime sector'.