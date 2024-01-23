The new ro-ro line between the ports of Trieste and Damietta will start in the autumn

The new ro-ro line between the
port of Trieste and Damietta, mainly dedicated to the
agri-food segment, following the agreement signed yesterday at the
Cairo between Italy and Egypt and the negotiations started between the parties in 2018
(
of 22
January
2024). In view of the inauguration of the service, today in
Trieste has received a delegation of representatives
institutional institutions and Egyptian operators, to whom the representatives of the
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale and the operators of the Giuliano airport are presenting
the port of Trieste and its logistic and intermodal system. 'After
the conclusion of the institutional process - announced the
President of the Port Authority, Zeno D'Agostino - the next step will be
the promotion of the line at Fruit Logistica in Berlin, together with
Deputy Minister Rixi, the partners and the ICE in front of the audience of the
target operators in Central and Eastern Europe, which is the real catchment area
of this line'.
With a transit time of about 70 hours, the maritime connection
with Damietta it will initially have only one weekly cadence
with the expectation of reaching two when the volumes are
Allow. The management of the line, in collaboration with Med
Roll, will be the responsibility of the Danish group DFDS, which controls the
the terminals of Riva Traiana and Molo V. Samer &
Co. Shipping, General Agent of DFDS and Partner of Med Roll, as well as
to the Alpe Adria Company, which will have the task of managing
the intermodal part to the markets of Central Europe, United Kingdom
and Scandinavian countries.