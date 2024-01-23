Red Sea crisis, Intercargo stresses the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers

The international association Intercargo, speaking on behalf of the
owners of bulk carriers from all over the world, condemned the
repeated attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea region, and
stressed that the safety of seafarers is essential,
as stated by the new Secretary General of the International
Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, who pointed out that
whereas seafarers are innocent victims, and that the principle of
freedom of navigation must be respected, allowing
Thus the safe trade of essential goods across the world
world.
"Like during the Covid period," he said
The Association in a note - Bulk shipping
continues to ensure the shipment of key supplies and the
the smooth functioning of the global economy. Again, it should
to be reminded of the value of our seafarers and
the imperative of their legal classification as workers
essential by all nations with a
special/favourable by the ports and countries of destination'.