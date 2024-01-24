TX Logistik increases the frequency of intermodal services between Germany and Italy

The German railway company TX Logistik of the Italian
Mercitalia Logistics (Ferrovie dello Stato group) has doubled its
frequency of its intermodal connection between the CTL terminal
in Lübeck and the Interporto Quadrante Europa in Verona, creating two
weekly rotations. Each train can carry up to 32
loading units and currently most of the goods
are semi-trailers, Nikrasa systems, containers and
Tank containers on behalf of the shipping company
Bode of Lübeck. The days of acceptance of cargoes in Lübeck are
on Tuesdays and Saturdays and in Verona on Saturdays and Thursdays.
Trains take about 24 hours to cover the route of about
1,240 kilometres via Munich, Kufstein and the Brenner Pass.
In addition to doubling the frequency of the Lübeck-Verona service,
again with regard to the connections between Germany and Italy, in particular
TX Logistik has also increased its capacity from four to six
weekly rotations between Lübeck and Segrate following a
increased demand. In addition to the previous departures on Tuesday,
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Lübeck and on Mondays,
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Segrate, TX
Logistik has added to the timetable the departures of Mondays and
Thursday from Lübeck and Wednesday and Saturday from Segrate.
Trains run between the BRG terminal in Lübeck and the terminal
Italy Milan Segrate to the east of Milan. On this route,
transported trailers, Nikrasa, containers and tanker containers. The
Capacity is 32 load units per train.