What could be the ideal new partner of THE Alliance? Plausibly the MSC

Virtually everyone involved in the
containerized sea freight in these days are
asking what the future of THE Alliance, the Vessel, will be
Sharing Agreement, i.e. the agreement for the sharing of
loading on container carriers used on certain routes, which is
born from the collaboration between a European company, Hapag-Lloyd,
and several Asian and Middle Eastern companies, and that it is
Became operational in April 2017
(
of 13
May
2016). The question is what will happen to the
VSA once the European partner exits, at the end of the
next January, by THE Alliance to start the operations of the
New Vessel Sharing Agreement with Denmark's Maersk Line announced
In recent days
(
of 17
January
2024).
On Monday, Chih-Chien (Bronson) Hsieh, the former president of the
Taiwanese company Yang Ming which, together with South Korea's HMM and
ONE of Singapore are the current other partners of THE Alliance, he has
the hypothesis that the replacement of Hapag-Lloyd could be the
Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines
(
of 22
January 2024). A prediction that seems destined not to come true
being perhaps currently Yang Ming, HMM and ONE looking for a
a new partner that, like Hapag-Lloyd, can guarantee a solid
coverage of the markets with which the European economy has the most
Substantial trade. It doesn't look like a company
Asian regional sector, such as WHL, can respond to their
Needs.
Several observatories - and we at inforMARE
We agree with them - they believe that the only alternative currently
viable and plausible for both Yang Ming, HMM and ONE that of
propose themselves as allies of the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company,
which is currently the first containerised ocean carrier
world championship in terms of fleet capacity. MSC is currently
partner of Maersk Line in the Vessel Sharing Agreement called 2M
which will be operational until January 2025, after which the
Danish company to start cooperating with Hapag-Lloyd
within the framework of the VSA called Gemini Cooperation.
It remains to be seen whether the stability of the VSA, which is currently
links Hapag-Lloyd with Yang Ming, HMM and ONE, where the capacity
of the German company's fleet of almost two
million TEUs is balanced by the overall capacity
equal to 3.3 million TEUs of the fleets of the three companies
can be kept in a VSA where MSC, with a
fleet with a capacity of almost six million TEUs and a
network of services that covers the whole world, would be a partner
predominant.
The only other European shipping company with
suitable to those probably sought by Yang Ming, HMM and ONE is
the French CMA CGM which, however, is currently engaged
alongside the Chinese group COSCO and the Taiwanese Evergreen
as part of the Vessel Sharing Agreement called Ocean Alliance
which is set to expire at the end of 2030.
In the meantime, THE Alliance's current partners are left with no
other than reassuring customers about the smooth running of the
maritime services under the Vessel Sharing Agreement
It will be in force until the end of January 2025. Thus
Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming did so today
Marine Transport, which have ensured their constant commitment to
to ensure their close cooperation throughout 2024.