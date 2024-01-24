From April, Corsica Sardinia Ferries ships will also call at the French port of Sète

Next spring, Corsica Sardinia Ferries will extend its
its network of scheduled maritime transport services of
passengers and vehicles at the French port of Sète
will add to the other two French Mediterranean ports of
Toulon and Nice are currently called by the company's ships.
"This novelty - specified Corsica Sardinia
Ferries - responds to the demand of our customers and our
constant striving for renewal and better use of the fleet
and follows the logic of the sustainability of our activities,
since, in this port, the electrification system of the
docks is already active."
From 10 April, lines are scheduled from Sète
to the Balearic Islands - Mallorca - Port of Alcudia, with a frequency
weekly, and from the first of July to Corsica - Port of
Ile Rousse, with a weekly frequency and night trips.