testata inforMARE
Cerca
24 January 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
17:18 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
From April, Corsica Sardinia Ferries ships will also call at the French port of Sète
Departures to the Balearic Islands and from July to Corsica
Vado Ligure
January 24, 2024
Next spring, Corsica Sardinia Ferries will extend its its network of scheduled maritime transport services of passengers and vehicles at the French port of Sète will add to the other two French Mediterranean ports of Toulon and Nice are currently called by the company's ships.

"This novelty - specified Corsica Sardinia Ferries - responds to the demand of our customers and our constant striving for renewal and better use of the fleet and follows the logic of the sustainability of our activities, since, in this port, the electrification system of the docks is already active."

From 10 April, lines are scheduled from Sète to the Balearic Islands - Mallorca - Port of Alcudia, with a frequency weekly, and from the first of July to Corsica - Port of Ile Rousse, with a weekly frequency and night trips.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste decreased by -3.4%
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste decreased by -3.4%
Trieste
Slight growth (+ 0.5%) in the second quarter. At Monfalcone recorded an annual decline of -0.4%
SHIPPING
What could be the ideal new partner of THE Alliance? Plausibly the MSC
Hamburg / Seul/Keelung / Singapore
Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, ONE and Yang Ming reassure customers
SHIPPING
ICS, the performance of the vast majority of flag states continue to be positive
London
Platten : Some continue to record a large number of negative performance indicators
PORTS
Port of Barcelona, agreement to reduce the supply of water to cruise ships
Barcelona
Due to the drought it will be provided only to ships that will prove they have no alternative
SHIPPING
The ideal partner to replace the Hapag-Lloyd in the THE Alliance? The Wan Hai Lines
Taipei
The former president of Yang Ming
PORTS
Another nine million to finance the construction of the new freight train station in La Spezia port
The Spezia
Funded the SWIFTRAIL project
SHIPPING
An EU military mission to protect maritime traffic transits in the Red Sea is an embryo.
Brussels / London / Rome
Ferrara (Unenterprise) : The effects of the crisis for now are not from red alert, but you need to move ahead and do not wait for the course of events
Last year, the goods handled by the port of Marseille Fos decreased by -7%
PORTS
Last year, the goods handled by the port of Marseille Fos decreased by -7%
Marseille
In decline miscellaneous goods and solid bulk. Stable the liquid loads
TRADE
The share of grain loads that bypass the Suez Canal is substantial because of the crisis in the Red Sea.
Geneva
In the past two weeks, the decline has been almost -40% percent.
SAFETY & SECURITY
US House urges ABB to clarify its dealings with Chinese crane maker ZPMC
Washington / Zurich
Survey on the vulnerability of Swiss firm equipment installed on Chinese cranes in service on US quays
PORTS
Global Infrastructure Partners in talks to acquire 49% percent of Malaysian port group MMC Ports
Singapore / Kuala Lumpur
Possible transaction of the value of 3.1 billion
PORTS
In 2023 Russian ports handled a record freight traffic
St. Petersburg
Decided to increase agricultural products. Decline in the fourth quarter
SHIPPING
The services of Gemini Cooperation (Maersk/Hapag-Lloyd) will scale up four Italian ports
Copenhagen / Hamburg
Genoa included in four lines, while Livorno, I'm going to Ligure and Trieste will be touched by a service
LEGISLATION
US protectionism of the Jones Act poses a wound to the economy and security of the US
Washington
He supports an analysis by the Cato Institute
SHIPPING
After the new impact of a missile on a ship, US forces hit the launch bases in Yemen
Tampa / New York
AIE : at risk of 10% of oil shipping trade and 8% of LNG
PORTS
The EU Parliament has approved the motion for a resolution to build a comprehensive European port strategy
Strasbourg
Ryckbost (ESPO) : It's a strong document and it comes at the right time
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd tighten a partnership that will become operational in February 2025
SHIPPING
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd tighten a partnership that will become operational in February 2025
Copenhagen / Hamburg
The start immediately after the dissolution of the 2M alliance of the Danish company with MSC. At the end of next January the German carrier will leave THE Alliance
Ocean Network Express orders the construction of 12 container ships from 13,000 teu
SHIPPING
Ocean Network Express orders the construction of 12 container ships from 13,000 teu
Singapore
Commits to Chinese shipyards Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
PIRACY
The International Maritime Bureau in 2023 carried out piracy acts against ships in 120.
London / Kuala Lumpur
Decline in the last quarter of the year
Busan port marks a new historical record of container traffic
PORTS
Busan port marks a new historical record of container traffic
Busan
South Korea's landfall confirms seventh world container airport
SHIPPING
HMM has taken delivery of the first of 12 new container ships from 13,000 teu
Seoul
It was built by HHI
SHIPPING
From April the ships of Corsica Sardinia Ferries will also be scaling the French port of Sète
Go Ligure
Departures to the Balearic and from July to the Corsica
SEAFARERS
Red Sea crisis, Intercargo stresses the importance of ensuring the safety of seafarers
London
Condemns repeated attacks on merchant ships in the region
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
TX Logistik boosts the frequency of intermodal services between Germany and Italy
Troisdorf
New departures on the Lübeck-Verona and Lubecca-Segrate lines
MEETINGS
At Mit a meeting to take stock of the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea
Rome
Rixi : Environmental and socioeconomic pressures require immediate action
SHIPPING
The new ro-ro line between the Trieste and Damietta ports will start in the autumn.
Trieste
Initially the frequency will be weekly
ECONOMY
Assagents La Spezia, the next presidency of Confindustria to pay attention to the maritime sector
The Spezia
The debate on the inseparable relationship between sea and industry, of vital importance for the country, must be brought forward with a decision.
SEAFARERS
Filt, Fit and Uilt protest by decurtation of sickness benefit for the seafloor sector
Genoa
Thursday Ununitary presidium at the Genoa Prefecture
SHIPPING
ONE restructure the weekly service linking Adriatic ports with the eastern Mediterranean
Singapore
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will carry out two other hybrid units for offshore wind
Trieste
Options exerted by the Windward Offshore consortium
TRUCKING
Hapag-Lloyd will buy British auto-transport company ATL Haulage Contractors
Hamburg
It has a fleet of 120 trucks and 250 trailers
ASSOCIATIONS
The Asso Interporto Gela has been celebrated for twenty-two years.
Gela
An international veiled regatta is scheduled to celebrate the recurrence.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SHIPPING
Italy and Egypt sign agreement for a sea line between Trieste and Damietta
Rome
Tajani : new investment opportunities in Egypt for the Italian supply chain, in particular for the agri-food and textile sectors
PORTS
New ferry terminal in Zanzibar
Zanzibar
Zanzibar Ports Corporation has signed an agreement with an international consortium of Dutch and Tanzanian companies
SHIPPING
CMA CGM changes the rotation of NEMO service to avoid Suez Canal
Marseille
The ships will circumnavigate Africa
SEAFARERS
The number of ships and their abandoned crews has been growing.
London
The ITF reported growth of 10.9% in 2023 with 132 reported cases
Jason Liberty (Royal Caribbean) is the new president of the Cruise Lines International Association
ASSOCIATIONS
Jason Liberty (Royal Caribbean) is the new president of the Cruise Lines International Association
Washington
Subenters to Vago. In 2023, the cruise traffic was 31.5 million passengers.
COMPANIES
MSC will build in Hamburg a new main venue for Germany
Hamburg
Will be realized in the HafenCity area
LOGISTICS
CEVA (CMA group CGM) will buy British logistics company Wincanton
Marseille / Chippenham
A transaction of the total value of 566.9 million pounds is expected.
JOBS
GNV launches a recruiting campaign for 500 new resources
Genoa / Naples
Programmed a series of open day
PORTS
A record cruise traffic is expected in Sardas this year.
Cagliari
The forecast is more than 260 ships for a total of at least 650mila passengers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
INSURANCE
Alta Signs activates a European division for the Maritime Insurance segment
Brussels
It is based in Genoa and led by Francesco Dubbioso
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe applauds the EU Parliament's approval of the global European port strategy
Brussels
The association calls for measures to strengthen the resilience and safeguarding of the European navalmechanical industry
CRUISES
Leonardo Massa appointed vice president Southern Europe of MSC Cruciere
Naples
Oversees the markets of Italy, France, Spain and Portugal
FINANCE
Financed the expansion of Carbofleet's LPG fleet
Milan
A group of Italian banks has granted a credit line of 55 million
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, container traffic in the port of Long Beach increased by 22.6%
Long Beach
In the whole year, it was accused of a downturn in -12.2%.
PORTS
In the Croatian port of Vela Luka, a new maritime station has been inaugurated
Zagreb
Investment of 14.8 million euros
SHIPPING
CMA CGM updates service Italy-Malta-Algeria
Marseille
Including scallots at the port of Civitavecchia
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Increased the frequency of the intermodal link Bologna Interporto-Zeebrugge
Bologna
Operate six pairs of trains a week
PORTS
The association of European ports expresses concern about the reduction of maritime traffic in the Red Sea
Brussels / Ismailia
D' Agostino : The situation is difficult and unpredictable
SHIPPING
Santi (Federagents) criticizes the Italian government for indifference to the crisis in the Red Sea
Rome
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile