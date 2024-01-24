In 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Trieste decreased by -3.4%

In 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Trieste is
down -3.4% to 55.6 million tonnes
compared to 57.6 million in the previous year, a decrease that
originated in the first half of 2023 when it was
recorded a -7.3% reduction in volumes handled compared to
to the same period in 2022, while in the second quarter of 2022
Last year, traffic remained more or less stable
(+0,5%).
Last year, liquid bulk alone, which accounted for 67%
of the total volume of traffic handled in 2023, were equal to
to 37.3 million tonnes (-1.4%). Miscellaneous goods, with 17.8
million tonnes, marked a decrease of -6.4%, with a
container traffic alone, which amounted to 852,193 TEUs
(-2.9%) and with ro-ro traffic of 298,570 units
transited (-6.8%) out of a total number of vehicles that is
324,208 vehicles (-3.8%). The decline is more pronounced
of dry bulk amounted to 444 thousand tons (-31.7%).
Last year, cruise ship passenger traffic
was 469 thousand people (+7.1%).
In 2023, the port of Monfalcone, also managed by the Authority, will be
of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, handled 3.8
million tonnes of goods (-0.4%), of which 3.0 million tonnes of
tons of solid bulk (-2.7%) and 818 thousand tons of cargo
Miscellaneous (+9.4%). Commercial vehicles passing through the airport
there were 109 thousand (+30.5%). Traffic bucks the trend
cruise which, with 92 thousand passengers, recorded a
decrease of (-3.7%).