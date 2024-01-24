HMM has taken delivery of the first of 12 new 13,000 TEU container ships

Today, the South Korean company HMM has taken delivery of the first
of the 12 new container ships with a capacity of 13,000 TEUs
ordered in 2021 from compatriots Hyundai Heavy Industries and
Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding)
(
of 29
June
2021). This morning in Ulsan, the HMM was christened
Garnet
built by HHI. From next month, the ship will be
placed in the EC1 service as part of the routes of the THE
Alliance connecting China with the East Coast of the USA via
Singapore.
With the delivery of all 12 new container racks, which
will take place by the end of this year, the ability to
The load of HMM's fleet will rise to one million TEUs,
including 80% of the capacity of more than 10,000 TEUs.