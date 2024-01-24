The US-based DTN sells its maritime business to the Swiss ABB

U.S.-based DTN has signed an agreement to sell
to the Swiss ABB its activities in the maritime sector
operated through DTN Europe BV and DTN Philippines Inc., which
develop software for the optimisation of ship routes
based on weather and sea conditions. From the sale, which is
expects to be completed in the second quarter of this year, it is
excluding DTN Marine Weather Data.
"With DTN's unique weather routing solutions
Shipping, combined with our existing digital wallet - has
underlined the president of the Marine & Ports division of
ABB, Juha Koskela - we can offer significant benefits to
shipowners and ship operators from all over the world'. 'With
"This acquisition," he added, "we can now offer all the
levels of digitization for all types and sizes of fleets,
creating a unique offering for the performance of ships and
travels'.