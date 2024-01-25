The delivery of the Sun Princess cruise ship built in Monfalcone has been postponed

The Princess Cruises company of the American group Carnival
Corporation and Fincantieri have agreed to postpone the
delivery of the Sun Princess
, the world's most popular cruise ship
never built in Italy and launched last March at the shipyard
Monfalcone shipyard of the Italian company
(
of the 8th
March
2023). Without explaining the reasons that caused this
delay, Princess Cruises has announced that the postponement of the
Delivery requires 10-day maiden voyage cancellation
of the ship that was due to depart from the port of Barcelona on
next 8 February.
It has not even been announced what the date will be
of the Sun Princess which, with a gross tonnage of
175 thousand tons, will be able to accommodate 4,300 passengers and 1,150
crew members.