New organizational chart of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
announced that it has embarked on a reorganization plan on the
basis of an audit entrusted to the specialist company
Dasein which led to the definition of a new organizational chart, with
the aim of increasing the efficiency of services in order to
to achieve the strategic objectives set and to address the
the new challenges posed by the changes resulting from the
ecological, digital and social transition underway.
The reorganization led to the creation of a
which includes strategic functions with the creation of
services dedicated to security and cybersecurity, digital port,
intermodality and management of railway infrastructure,
as well as staff, training and corporate well-being. Three new
Departments within the Technical Department, necessary for
carry out the main interventions related to PNRR funding and
to equitably distribute workloads and core
activities, in line with the strategic objectives of the institution,
including: environmental sustainability, energy efficiency
and Green Ports; strategic planning, development and infrastructure;
safety, viability and dredging. In these directions,
add the Directorate of State Property, Labour and Port Training and the
Administration and Financial Planning Directorate.
These are the new offices:
the dredging service, the port operational/inspection service and the
port work inspection service; The service dedicated to projects
port/city interaction including the new waterfronts of La
La Spezia and Marina di Cararra and for the development of the Logistics Zone
Simplified; the service dedicated to the road network and
road transport services; the service dedicated to Molo Pagliari and
social boating; the service dedicated to the One-Stop Shop
Administrative to simplify management even more
requests from users; The dedicated service
to the digital archive and digitization projects of the
historical heritage of the port system.