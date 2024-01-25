Ferrotramviaria establishes a company for the rail freight segment
Further growth is expected in this area
Bari
January 25, 2024
The Bari railway company Ferrotramviaria has set up the
company T.F.I. Trasporti Ferroviari Italiani Srl with the aim of
to increase the group's business in the transport sectors
freight and logistics. Ferrotramviaria's entry into the segment
dates back to 2007 with the decision to enter directly into the
railway freight market by obtaining the Safety Certificate. A
A further step in this market has been taken since 2012
with the acquisition of four new Alstom "Traxx" locomotives
F140 DC E.483" dedicated to domestic freight transport.
The goal, with T.F.I., is to grow further in the
goods sector.
