New train service for the transport of cars between Pontecagnano (Salerno) and Gioia Tauro
It was activated by Automar
Bruxelles
January 25, 2024
Automar, the company owned by Bertani, Grimaldi and
Mercurio, which operates the terminal for motor vehicle traffic in the
port of Gioia Tauro, has activated a new railway service that
connects the company's offices in Pontecagnano (Salerno) and Gioia
Taurus and transporting domestically produced passenger cars destined for
to be exported from the Calabrian port of call or vehicles that from the
port will be sent to Pontecagnano to be sorted into
direction of final destinations. There are about ten trains
scheduled per week.
In 2023, Automar recorded a growth of more than +50% in
port traffic, with rail handling organised in
256 trains arriving (38,498 cars carried) and 12 trains in
departure (2,182 cars transported), with a forecast for 2024
a further +50% increase in rail traffic.
