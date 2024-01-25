Confartigianato, 8.8 billion damages for Italian foreign trade between November and today due to the crisis in the Red Sea
Lost €95 million a day
Roma
January 25, 2024
According to Confartigianato, they amount to 8.8 billion euros, i.e.
at 95 million a day, the damage to Italian foreign trade
accumulated between last November and the current month due to the
crisis in the Red Sea, a value which, the Confederation pointed out, is
the result of the calculation of the impact of the decline in ship traffic
between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea on the
Italy's trade with Asia, Oceania, the
of the Persian Gulf and southeastern Africa. In particular, in the
In the last three months, Italy has lost
€3.3 billion, or €35 million per day, for missed or delayed
exports and €5.5 billion (€60 million per day) for the lack of
sourcing of manufactured products.
Confartigianato specified that it had also measured the
consequences of the crisis on Italian micro and small enterprises which,
in Europe, they are the ones at greatest risk. Their share of exports
manufacturing sector in non-EU countries - explained the
Confederation - is in fact equal to 32.7% of the European total,
with a value that is even double that of its counterparts
German. In 2023, it amounted to €30.8 billion (equal to
1.5 points of GDP) the import-export flow of goods from the
made in Italy with a greater presence of SMEs that transit through
the Red Sea. In particular, exports of products with the
increased contribution from small Italian companies to 10.8
billion, with the highest value of €4.2 billion,
foodstuffs, followed by metal products
(1.8 billion), other products, including jewellery and eyewear,
1.8 billion, fashion with 1.5 billion and wood and furniture with
a billion. In addition to these sectors, there is a key sector
exports made in Italy to the markets of emerging countries
of Asia, that of machinery and equipment, which is also strongly
presence of micro and small enterprises: in 2023 it was 11.6
billion the value of these Italian products transited by sea
through the Suez Canal.
According to Confartigianato, the crisis also affects small and medium-sized enterprises
companies in the transport sector. The Confederation stressed that
in the 14 provinces in which the 15 largest ports with
at least one million tonnes of goods handled through the
Red Sea, €2.5 billion in turnover of the
transport and logistics system, which has a total of 13,000
enterprises, of which 7,979 are road haulage companies, 1,136
enterprises in the maritime transport of goods and 5,683 enterprises in services
of logistics.
"The escalation of the crisis in the Middle East - he said
highlighted the president of Confartigianato, Marco Granelli -
penalizes the Made in Italy system and the supply of
Essential Products for Manufacturing Transformation
exacerbating the slowdown in international trade. The
effects of the Red Sea crisis, added to the monetary tightening in
and the reactivation of the European fiscal rules,
could have serious consequences for economic growth
Italian. It is essential to put in place all the measures,
starting with the implementation of the NRRP, to build trust and
companies' propensity to invest and avert risk
a slowdown in the expansionary employment cycle'.
Confartigianato has also calculated the impact of the Suez crisis
on the exports of the Italian regions. The Highest Value
of products transported by sea through the Red Sea is
Lombardy, equal to €12.9 billion, followed by
Emilia-Romagna with €9.4 billion, Veneto with €5.7 billion, Tuscany
with 4.7 billion, Piedmont with 4.2 billion and Friuli-Venezia Giulia
with two billion.
