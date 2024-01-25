Cargo traffic in the port of Taranto is stable in 2023

In 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Taranto, with 14.61
million tons handled, marked a slight increase
by +0.3% year-on-year thanks to a +3.4% increase in
landed cargoes, which amounted to 8.56 million tonnes, which
offset the -3.8% drop in those at boarding which amounted to
6.05 million tonnes. In addition, the growth in traffic
was generated by the +19.0% rise in
liquid bulk traffic, which amounted to 4.22 million
of tons. On the other hand, there was a decrease in dry bulk cargoes, which
totalled 7.53 million tonnes (-5.2%) and miscellaneous goods, with
containerized cargoes, which fell to 178 thousand tons
(-37.2%) and other types to 2.67 million tonnes
(-4,3%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, total traffic was
3.54 million tonnes, up +2.1% on the
corresponding period of 2022, of which 2.07 million tonnes
of goods at unloading (+5.6%) and 1.47 million tonnes
boarding (-2.4%). The total figure for liquid bulk is
1.18 million tonnes (+12.0%). In the field of
1.73 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo were handled
(-3.6%) and in miscellaneous goods 42 thousand tons of goods in
containers (+227.5%) and 583 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods
(-2,4%).