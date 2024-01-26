Sharp reduction in bunker supplies in the port of Rotterdam

Last year, the supply of marine fuels in the port of
Rotterdam decreased significantly, falling to 9.9 million
tonnes compared to 10.6 million tonnes in 2022. The Port Authority
of the Dutch port, which is the main port of
European bunkering, announced that in 2023 the demand for fuel
oil, marine gas oil and other fuels decreased by
-6.7%, while liquefied natural gas supplies alone
recorded a marked increase having grown from 407 thousand
cubic meters in 2022 to 619 thousand, an increase - the body specified
Dutch port - entirely attributable to the evolution of the
LNG price. Demand was also down in 2023
of biofuels, with supplies falling from 791 thousand to
752 thousand tons. Last year, it was also
carried out the first biomethanol bunkering operation, which is
was delivered to the container ship Laura Maersk
.
Finally, the Port Authority pointed out that the decline in the
of the total number of supplies in the port was caused by the
fewer ships arrived in Rotterdam last year and since the
price of the bunker that in the period was more
advantageous in Singapore.