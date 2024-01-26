Austria's LKW Walter has launched a new intermodal service
between the terminals of Foggia Incoronata and Padova Interporto entirely
dedicated to semi-trailers, which is operated by CFI Intermodal, the
intermodal division of Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana. In the first
phase the new block train, which carries 32 semi-trailers for
management, makes three departures a week. From Interporto
Padua semi-trailers are forwarded, always with convoys
intermodal, to other terminals of final destination,
predominantly in central and northern Europe, including through the
recent new block train between Padua Interporto and Hannover,
always carried out on behalf of the Austrian carrier which has a
capacity of 32 semi-trailers per convoy and circulating four
times a week. The president of Interporto Padova, Franco
Pasqualetti, recalled that, in addition, the logistics center
Intermodale Veneto "also offers other regular connections
dedicated to semi-trailers with Cologne, Geleen, Rotterdam, Duisburg and
Gliwice, which are complemented by connections with the main
Italian ports'.
"Even in this difficult market situation," he said.
emphasized LKW Walter's Chief Operating Officer, Erik Springer -
with this relationship between Foggia and Padua, we aim to expand in
our network of block trains connecting the South by train
with the whole of northern Europe." Springer pointed out that 'the
the vast majority of semi-trailers to/from Foggia have
destination Northern Europe, including Benelux, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom
United. We transport - he specified - non-industrial goods
hazardous waste of all kinds, food, chemical, but also steel and
automotive, offering a quality service to the most
important production centres in Southern Italy'.
Francesco Pagni, General Manager of CFI Intermodal,
specified that the traction is carried out by CFI Spa, 'while
the terminal operations in Kornati are carried out by the
Lotras, another company of the CFI group that in this way can
offer its customers an intermodality service
complete railway. Foggia Incoronata - Padova Interporto -
added - it is another connecting service between the North
Italy and the South, in addition to the already consolidated services
connecting Fiorenzuola with Cassino, Pomezia, Nola and Bari'.