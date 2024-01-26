The full impact of the increase in transport costs caused by geopolitical crises will manifest itself within a year

Highlighting the key role played by transport
as the backbone of international trade, being
responsible for more than 80% of the global movement of goods,
the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
(UNCTAD) today sounded the alarm over increasing disruptions
of world trade caused by the tensions
geopolitics affecting maritime transport in the Black Sea, and
which are also determined by the recent attacks on ships in the Sea
Red, which have a major impact on traffic in the Suez Canal
with a number of weekly transits of ships - UNCTAD estimated
- decreased by -67% compared to a year ago. To this - he has
highlighted by UNCTAD - the impact of the
climate change affecting key trade routes
of the world, in particular the Panama Canal, which is at the
taken with a decrease in water levels and a consequent
significant drop of -36% in total transits in the last month
compared to a year ago.
The UN body pointed out that this determines, among other things,
the various consequences, a new increase in transport fares
with an average spot freight rate for container shipping that
In the last week of December, in just seven days, it marked a
increase of more than 500 dollars, the increase in the price of more than
accentuated never recorded. UNCTAD also pointed out that
In the current week, the average spot freight rate for the shipment of a
container from Shanghai increased by +122% compared to
at the beginning of December and freight rates for shipments from Shanghai to
Europe increased by +256%, i.e. more than
Tripled. Freight rates for sea transport to the coast are also
of the United States have increased above the
average, of +162%, although they do not cross Suez.
With regard to the increase in sea freight rates,
UNCTAD found that, while the current freight rates for the
container transport are about half of the peaks
recorded during the Covid crisis, transfer tariffs of
transport to consumers takes time and
It predicts that the full impact will manifest itself within a year.
UNCTAD explained that energy prices are also
surge as gas transports are
disrupted, with a consequent direct impact on supplies
especially in Europe. The crisis is also having an impact on the
global food prices, with longer distances and tariffs
transport costs, which potentially result in
an increase in costs. In particular, disruptions in the
grain shipments from Europe, Russia and Ukraine put the
global food security, affecting consumers and lowering
prices paid to producers. Developing countries are
vulnerable to these disruptions.
UNCTAD noted that the cumulative effect of these
disruptions to the exchange of goods by sea results in
in longer travel distances of goods, rising costs
and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions resulting from
maritime shipments that have to travel longer distances and
at higher speeds. UNCTAD underlined the implications of
resulting from these crises, with the
prolonged disruptions, in particular to container transport,
that pose a direct threat to the
global procurement, potentially leading to delays in
deliveries and increased costs.
The United Nations has stressed the urgent need for
the need for rapid adaptations by the
and strong international cooperation to address the
the rapid reshaping of global trade dynamics. The
current challenges, UNCTAD noted, highlight the vulnerability of the
compared to geopolitical tensions and challenges
climate-related solutions, requiring collective efforts for climate-related solutions.
especially in support of the most vulnerable countries.