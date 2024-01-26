Honorary degree to Emanuele Grimaldi

The academic title was conferred by the Aries International Maritime Research Institute
Roma
January 26, 2024
AIMRI University Institute - Aries International Maritime
Research Institute has awarded the Honorary Industrial Doctorate to
Emanuele Grimaldi, President of the International Chamber of Shipping
(ICS) and CEO of the Neapolitan shipping group
Grimaldi. The award of the honorary degree is
took place last night as part of a ceremony held in Dubai.
