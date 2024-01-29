Attacks on ships continue in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea regions

Additional attacks were conducted this weekend
ships transiting the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
On Friday evening, the tanker Aframax LR2 Marlin Luanda
was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile that
U.S. Central Command announced - was launched by
an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthis. On the ship, operated
Suntech Ship Management on behalf of the Trafigura Group of
Singapore active in commodity trading, burst
a fire. Trafigura reported that the flames broke out in
a cistern and were turned off. The tanker crew, trained
22 seafarers of Indian nationality and one Bangladeshi,
remained unharmed. Marlin Luanda
has been loaned
assistance to the military ships USS Carney
, Alsace
and INS
Visakhapatnam
of USA, France and India. The Aframax, the flagship
of the Marshall Islands and 110,000 deadweight tonnes, is
was leased to Trafigura through the British Oceonix
Services and is owned by a fund managed by JP
Morgan.
A new incident occurred on Saturday, probably
attributable to an act of piracy. The United Kingdom Maritime
The British Royal Navy's Trade Operations has announced that, in
an area of the Arabian Sea 780 nautical miles east of Hafun, in
Somalia, a ship was approached by a small
boat with four armed people on board and equipped with a
rocket launcher, which came within 300 meters of the ship. The team of
security on board the latter fired warning shots
and, after an exchange of gunfire, the boat
Wandered off. The ship and its crew were damaged.
Also on Saturday, U.S. forces destroyed a
anti-ship missile in an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthis
- according to the US Central Command - was about to be launched
and posed a threat to merchant ships and
of the U.S. Navy present in the Red Sea region.
On Saturday, the British guided-missile destroyer
HMS Diamond, with the use of the Sea anti-missile system
Viper, shot down a drone directed at the ship that -
specified the Royal Navy - it had been launched by the Houthis.
Yesterday - the British UKMTO announced - a ship, about
70 miles northwest of Boosaaso, Somalia, said
have been approached up to 400 meters by a small boat
with five people on board, four of whom were armed with AK47 rifles.
The security team on board the ship fired two
warning shots and the boat moved away.
Tomorrow evening at 6.00 p.m. in Trieste, meanwhile, there will be a
meeting organized by the Propeller Club Port of Trieste to
analyse the effects on the international and local economy
resulting from the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea and the application of the
shipping sector of the EU ETS
emissions of the European Union, in order to assess, in particular, the
economic and employment effects on the territory of the ports of
Trieste and Monfalcone. On the subject, they will inform and express
the speakers of the meeting, who will be Sergio Bologna
(President of the Maritime Operators Business Agency - AIOM),
Danilo Stevanato (AIOM technical advisor), Alberto Rossi
(Secretary General of Assarmatori), Paolo Ferrandino (Secretary of the
and Patrizia Scarchilli (Director of the Directorate
for the supervision of Port System Authorities,
the Ministry's maritime and inland waterway transport
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport) which will be connected in
video conference.