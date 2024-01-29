Last year, 520 kilos of cocaine were seized in the port of Livorno
The value on the drug market would have been around 350 million euros
Livorno
January 29, 2024
The Guardia di Finanza has announced that in 2023 in the port of
Livorno seized 520 kilos of cocaine, with a value of
total retail sales which would have been about 350 million
euro. This is the largest seizure of narcotics in the world.
always in the port area, which confirms the valid and effective
synergy between the Guardia di Finanza and the Customs Agency. Over
A number of people were also arrested who
They attempted to recover some shipments of narcotics.
