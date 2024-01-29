In 2023, South Korean ports set a new record for container traffic

Last year, South Korean ports handled 1.55
billion tonnes of goods, similar to that of 2022 and
still below pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels
having been handled in 2019 a record traffic of 1.64
billion tonnes. In 2023, port traffic alone of
import/export amounted to 1.32 billion tonnes,
increase of +1.0% on the previous year, while domestic traffic
fell by -5.4% to €230.9 million.
Tons.
Last year, container traffic alone was
equal to an all-time record of over 30.1 million TEUs, with an increase in
by +4.6% on 2022 and with an increase of about one million TEUs
compared to the previous annual peak set in 2020. In the
2023 Import and export container traffic has increased
more than 17.2 million TEUs (+4.8%), while
containers transhipped at South Korean ports amounted to
over 12.7 million TEUs (+4.8%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, port calls
handled 349.5 million tonnes of goods globally, with
an increase of +2.7% over the same period of the year
previous.