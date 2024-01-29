ICTSI will handle international traffic at the Philippine port of Iloilo

The Philippine terminal operator group International Container
Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) announced today that it has
awarded the management of the port of Iloilo, on the Philippine island of
Panay. In fact, the company won the tender launched by Philippine
Ports Authority to develop and operate the Iloilo for 25 years
Commercial Port Complex (ICPC), a project covering an area of more than
20 hectares with a port quay of 627 linear meters for
the handling of containers and other miscellaneous goods,
which does not include services to domestic ships and cargo
exception to a five-year transition period during the
where the Fort San Pedro project will be completed.
Terminal with a terminal for domestic vessels.