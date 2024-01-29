Record annual traffic in Albanian ports

Last year, Albania's ports marked a new
historical record of goods handled, having recorded a traffic of
almost 6.8 million tonnes, with a sharp increase of +76.0% on the
2022 and an increase of more than 1.9 million tonnes compared to 2022.
previous all-time high set in 2021. In 2023, it was
A new passenger record was also set with 1.6 million passengers
people arriving and departing from Albanian ports, with an increase in
+17.4% on the previous year and an increase of 31 thousand passengers
compared to the previous record in 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone,
the new all-time record for quarterly freight traffic with more
1.7 million tonnes of cargo handled, with a
+101.5% over the same period of 2022 and a
An increase of 27 thousand tons compared to the previous record
recorded in the period April-June 2023. The
passengers were 197 thousand (0%).