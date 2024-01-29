Independent journal on economy and transport policy
CLECAT and ESC, the reform of the EU Customs Code is likely to heavily penalize small and medium-sized enterprises
"They probably won't be able to afford the infrastructure needed to meet the new requirements."
Bruxelles
January 29, 2024
If last week ESC, ECASBA, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC had
presented some proposals for the renewal of the Customs Code
as part of the ongoing regulatory reform
(
of 25
January 2024), in light of last week's speech
of the European Commission at the Commission for the Market
and the EU Parliament's consumer protection, the same
European Shippers' Council (ESC)
and the European Association of the Freight Forwarding Industry,
logistics and customs services CLECAT, highlighting
the 'incredibly ambitious' reform programme of the
Union Customs Code, urged MEPs to
should not be under any illusions, 'as the advantages of an EU
Central Data Hub - they explained - may not materialize,
especially for small and medium-sized enterprises that do not have the means to
become Trust and Check Traders'.
The European Commission's proposal, in fact, provides that with
the introduction of the EU Data Hub, the new digital customs centre
which will be made available from 2028 for shipments
in the field of e-commerce and from 2032 for all other companies,
on the basis of the program to certify Economic Operators
Authorized Operators (AEOs) are defined as a specific group of operators
Trust and Check (T&C) that have the highest
transparency of their supply chain and which, among other things, will be
empowered to clear all imports through the authorities
of the Member State in which they are established, irrespective of
where goods enter the European Union, enabling the
proposal provides that it may be extended to all operators if a
evaluation carried out in 2035 will give a positive result.
Reiterating their repeated support for the overall objectives
of the reform of the Code, ESC and CLECAT found that 'a
of the key elements of the reform is based on the assumption that the
most companies will opt for the new T&C status.
which will allow them to release the goods themselves after the
have calculated the duties and taxes themselves, without submitting them
physically at customs. The T&Cs - specified the two
associations - are an improved version of the current status of
Authorised Economic Operator, a scheme that is slowly
gaining global recognition. However - they have
ESC and CLECAT - as it is subject to a
rigorous authorisation process and requires a significant
structure, today it is used to a limited extent
by EU operators. According to the 2023 report of the Court of Auditors,
European accounts, in 2022 in the customs territory of the EU were in use
18,210 AEO authorizations. These are - ESC and
CLECAT - a very small percentage of European companies
involved in foreign trade'.
Specifying that the Commission intends to add further
conditions for granting T&C status, such as access to
to the operators' IT system and tracking in
real-time shipments, ESC and CLECAT expressed doubts
about "the ability or willingness of many
companies, especially SMEs, to apply for T&C status
having neither the IT infrastructure nor the
in-house expertise to reap the benefits of the benefits
customs duties linked exclusively to T&C status'.
According to ESC and CLECAT, "the reform proposal did not catch the
supply chain complexity and capacity
of all its actors involved to meet all the new
requirements'.
'The assumption underlying the Commission's proposal
- the two associations further observed - is that the
commercial operators will benefit from facilitations by making
available their business data to the EU Data Hub. This
assumption overlooks the fact that the information requested also
for the simplest customs procedure contain many more
data that is readily accessible in enterprise IT systems.
Today, most traders, SMEs and large corporations -
highlighted ESC and CLECAT - relies on expert expertise
customs agents, who often act as an integral part of the
Shipping/logistics service that moves goods. The
responsibilities are well defined in the form of
most commonly used representation, the so-called
direct customs representation. The process is clear and
strictly regulated: the importer stores and supplies the
product- and transaction-specific information, and
The customs broker is responsible for their
preparation and submission in accordance with customs regulations. It is
a system - ESC and CLECAT underlined - that apparently
It doesn't need to be fixed: every owner of the data is
responsible for their own part, within the safe framework of their
Skills. However, the two associations pointed out that the
Customs reform proposal states that the accuracy of the data can be
be improved by making the importer fully accountable, or
entrusting the full responsibility of the importer
to the customs broker, who will then be called upon
'indirect representative' means an importer to all
effects. With the proposed reform, direct representation
becomes limited and, with some of the new concessions,
practically abolished. As a further change, it is expected that
indirect customs representatives have unrelated competences
customs on product safety, emissions of
deforestation, child labour, etc., with the full
Responsibility for the accuracy of data based on often
confidential and multi-level international business transactions, and on
production processes. Understandably, customs brokers
They are very reluctant to take on these new obligations, not because
are not willing to take responsibility, but because
cannot guarantee the accuracy of product-specific data
and especially not for hundreds of customers from hundreds
of different sectors'.
"This," ESC and CLECAT further noted, "leaves
companies without customs representation and with the need to
to find resources for its authorisations, guarantees,
skills and IT systems. Particularly exposed in this
SMEs, which are less likely to have the
resources to replace the "umbrella" of concessions and
infrastructure provided to them by the logistics service provider or
by the customs broker, usually in the form of
direct representation'.
For ESC and CLECAT, therefore, "the imposition of new
obligations on customs representatives are likely to lead to
a decrease in their willingness to accept such
responsibility. These factors will slow down trade,
as companies will struggle to find the resources and resources
skills needed. If the only significant benefits are
limited to T&C status and only a minority of operators are
able to achieve it, the whole concept of customs clearance based on the
system is distorted, as most transactions
remains transaction-based, which may even slow down
flows of goods at the border for those who are beneficiaries
of the new concessions. SMEs - concluded the two
associations - are the biggest potential losers of the reform,
both on the side of logistics service providers and on the side of
Trader. Neither the customs brokers of SMEs nor the
importers of SMEs are likely to be able to afford
the infrastructure needed to meet the new requirements'.
