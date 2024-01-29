De Filippis (Mercitalia Logistics) visiting the Parma Freight Village

Today, the CEO and General Manager of
Mercitalia Logistics, Sabrina De Filippis, made a visit
at CEPIM - Interporto di Parma meeting its top management, with
the intent, among other things, to assess the possible synergies that can be
between the two companies, in particular with
the activation next July of the new railway terminal in
implementation course by CEPIM. On the occasion of the meeting
the president of CEPIM, Giampaolo Serpagli, underlined that
"The investment for the construction of the new terminal is
important not only for Parma but for the whole of Central and Northern Italy,
where there is still a lack of such high-performance terminals. CEPIM - ha
added - is doing its part to contribute to the
achievement of the objectives outlined by the European Commission
to bring at least 30% of rail freight by 2050, but the
infrastructures, such as the TiBre (Pontremoli railway and
motorway), will have to be completed as soon as possible, in order to
as fundamental for the territory and for the development of CEPIM,
enabling faster and more efficient connections with the
port of La Spezia and with Europe'.