30 January 2024
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd's revenues almost halved in 2023
The average value of freight rates decreased by about -48%. Cargo in the hold increased slightly
Amburgo
January 30, 2024
After six years of growth, in 2023 the company's revenues Hapag-Lloyd containerised shipping have recorded a reduction since the German company expects a turnover of $19.4 billion a year, nearly halved from $36.4 billion billions totaled in 2022. The halving is due to the similar reduction in the value of freight rates following the historical peaks marked by ocean freight rates in 2022: last year Hapag-Lloyd achieved an average freight rate of approximately $1,500/container TEU compared to $2,863/TEU in 2022. This is in the face of a slight increase in cargo volumes transported in 2023 by ships in the fleet of the companies that amounted to approximately 11.9 million TEUs compared to more than 11.8 million in the previous year.

Moreover, after six years of growth, in 2023 they recorded Ebitda and profit also decreased significantly EBITDA is expected to be around €4.8 billion USD (-77%) and an expected EBIT of approximately €2.7 billion (-85%).

The German company estimates that it will archive only the fourth quarter of 2023 with revenues of approximately $4.1 billion, down -49% on the same period of the previous year, with EBITDA of around €300 million (-92%) and a solid EBIT of negative amount of approximately -300 million dollars compared to a profit operating income of €227.5 million in 2022. In the period October-December last year's fleet of Hapag-Lloyd's fleet carried cargo for a total of about three million TEUs compared to over 2.8 million million TEUs over the same period in 2022 and the average value of freight rates totalled in the fourth quarter of 2023 were about $1,190/TEU compared to $2,625/TEU for the same quarter of the previous year.
