Hapag-Lloyd's revenues almost halved in 2023

After six years of growth, in 2023 the company's revenues
Hapag-Lloyd containerised shipping have recorded a
reduction since the German company expects a turnover of
$19.4 billion a year, nearly halved from $36.4 billion
billions totaled in 2022. The halving is due to
the similar reduction in the value of freight rates following the historical peaks
marked by ocean freight rates in 2022: last year
Hapag-Lloyd achieved an average freight rate of approximately
$1,500/container TEU compared to $2,863/TEU in 2022.
This is in the face of a slight increase in cargo volumes
transported in 2023 by ships in the fleet of the
companies that amounted to approximately 11.9 million TEUs
compared to more than 11.8 million in the previous year.
Moreover, after six years of growth, in 2023 they recorded
Ebitda and profit also decreased significantly
EBITDA is expected to be around €4.8 billion
USD (-77%) and an expected EBIT of approximately €2.7 billion (-85%).
The German company estimates that it will archive only the fourth
quarter of 2023 with revenues of approximately $4.1 billion,
down -49% on the same period of the previous year,
with EBITDA of around €300 million (-92%) and a solid EBIT of
negative amount of approximately -300 million dollars compared to a profit
operating income of €227.5 million in 2022. In the period October-December
last year's fleet of Hapag-Lloyd's fleet carried cargo
for a total of about three million TEUs compared to over 2.8 million
million TEUs over the same period in 2022 and the average value of
freight rates totalled in the fourth quarter of 2023 were
about $1,190/TEU compared to $2,625/TEU for the same
quarter of the previous year.