Six months of shutdown of the FSRU Toscana floating regasification terminal

From April to October, the regasification terminal will be
floating FSRU Toscana, moored about 22 kilometers offshore
of the coasts between Livorno and Pisa, will be subjected to a long
extraordinary maintenance for the replacement of the
terminal anchor system bearing,
designed and manufactured in order to ensure the rotation of the
Floating terminal around geostationary tower
permanently anchored to the seabed.
OLT has announced that procedures are currently underway to
schedule the suspension of operations and proceed with
the replacement of the bearing and that it has been
an appropriate control and monitoring system has been set up for the
anchoring system, by virtue of which - underlined the
The company - Currently, the conditions allow for the full
operation of the terminal without any repercussions on the
safety terms and no environmental impact.