In 2023 there will be a drop in goods in Sardinian ports. Record ferries and growth in cruises

In 2023, with a total of 40.95 million tonnes
traffic, the traffic of goods in the ports of Sardinia has
down by -6.7% on the previous year due to the
reduction in bulk, with liquid cargoes down by -6.9% to
24.24 million tonnes and solids by -26.6% to 4.11
million tonnes. The Port System Authority of the
Sea of Sardinia specified that on the decline in dry bulk
a contraction in imports of grain, feed and coal weighs heavily,
Commodities that have suffered the most from the trading freeze
with the main suppliers in Eastern Europe and Asia:
Ukraine and Russia. Exports of
quarry materials and minerals, which from about 1.7 million tons
in 2022 rose to just over 1.2 million. In the
miscellaneous goods sector, traffic grew by
+3.0% to 12.61 million tonnes. In the
containers, last year the only transhipment traffic was
amounted to 38 thousand TEUs (-29.6%).
Regarding ferry passenger traffic in ports
of Cagliari, Olbia, Porto Torres, Golfo Aranci and
Arbatax, a new all-time record was reached in 2023
with 5.3 million passengers, up +7.0% on 2022 when
The previous peak had been recorded. Last year, the
Number of passengers carried by maritime services with the islands
minors amounted to 883 thousand units (+6.9%). It is
The rapid recovery of cruise traffic also continued,
in 2023 it was 434 thousand passengers (+96.9%).