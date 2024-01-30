UPS closes 2023 with very negative financial performance

In 2023, the economic performance of the logistics group and
express courier services UPS were significantly lower in all
business segments operated by the American company. The
Last year's revenues, at $90.96 billion,
recorded a decrease of -9.3% on the 2022 financial year, with the
Shipments nationwide totaled 59.96 billion
turnover (-6.6%), international shipments 17.83 billion
(-9.5%) and other logistics solutions €13.17 billion (-19.9%). The
operating costs decreased by -6.2% to €81.82 billion
Dollars. Operating profit amounted to €9.14 billion
(-30.25), with a contribution of €5.08 billion from domestic shipments
(-27.5%), €3.23 billion from international exports (-25.3%) and
€834 million from other logistics activities (-52.9%). UPS has
Closed the 2023 financial year with a net profit of 6.71
billion dollars (-41.9%).
Even in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the
negative trend throughout the year:
revenues stood at $24.92 billion, with a
decrease of -7.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.
Quarterly operating profit was $2.48 billion
(-22.5%) and net income of $1.61 billion (-53.5%).