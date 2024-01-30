Independent journal on economy and transport policy
Plan to safeguard and increase the competitiveness of the EU's maritime industry
The introduction of sustainable and resilient requirements in public and private procurement of strategic fleets for Europe is suggested
Bruxelles
January 30, 2024
Yesterday the European Commission presented "The path of
Transition for an Industrial Mobility Ecosystem
of the EU', a plan that is the result of two years of work carried out
jointly with national and regional authorities,
industry stakeholders, NGOs and other stakeholders
identifies, on the basis of a bottom-up approach, the
challenges, opportunities, conditions and necessary actions
to drive the green and digital transitions and improve the
ecosystem resilience, in line with the new strategy
industrial sector.
The plan covers, among others, the maritime industry and
consisting of a segment of construction and repair
Germany, France, Italy and Holland as the main
contributors in terms of GDP, maritime and road transport
inland waterways of goods and passengers, and
Port. It is an industry
given that more than 80% of the EU's external trade is the
40% of the EU's internal trade is carried by sea and transport
The Union's maritime fleet controls 39.5% of the world's maritime fleet. The
recalls that the European maritime technology sector
includes around 300 shipyards and more than 28,000 manufacturers of
marine equipment and technology providers, and is a
sector that generates an aggregate output value of 125
billion euros, equal to 23.8% of the value of world production
maritime technology (€482.5 billion), and creates jobs in the
direct and indirect employment, especially highly skilled work, in order to
more than one million people in Europe.
In particular, the document highlights that shipyards
are world leaders in complex shipbuilding and
cruise ships, which account for 80% of the value of
commercial orders of the Union's shipyards, which - notes
the plan - it can, however, lead to problems in the event of
sudden reduction in demand, as was the case during the
Covid crisis. The document also specifies that the construction,
maintenance and refitting of pleasure boats is
an area in which the EU is a world leader, with the
production that has remained in Europe and has grown.
The
The plan examines the state of the European shipbuilding industry,
analysis carried out with the contribution of SEA Europe, the
representing the European shipbuilding industry,
noting that the competitiveness of the shipbuilding industry
In the 1950s, the European Union continued to decline
the combined production of eleven Member States accounted for 64%
of the world's shipbuilding - it should be remembered - this share of
market began to decline from 1980 onwards; Since 2000, the
China and South Korea have become major players, and aid
shipbuilding in Europe were abolished in 2003. The
The plan specifies that Europe is still a leader in high-end segments.
high added value, such as cruise ships, yachts and
pleasure boats, even if competitors start to enter
even in these niches.
It is observed that today the Korean and Chinese portfolio is more
diversified and, therefore, more resilient. Now
In addition, European shipowners mainly order ships from outside the EU.
Europe, where they can find cheaper solutions.
The EU's shipbuilding sector is under
pressure, including due to the massive state aid referred to in the
shipyards in other countries benefit, aid ranging from
subsidies for the purchase of steel, from a more
easy to finance to get to local requirements that
promote domestic production and other forms of protectionism.
The plan highlights that European stakeholders have
pointed out that, in order to safeguard the competitiveness of the
of European shipyards in the face of this competition
the regulation of world trade
and trade defence instruments, such as
anti-dumping, are ineffective in the field of shipbuilding
due to the specificities of the sector: e.g. - it is recalled that
- From a customs point of view, ships are generally not
Consider imported goods. According to European stakeholders -
explains the document - This has encouraged competitors
continue with distortive practices that could be
have been a key factor in leading to price differences in the
production of 30-40% between a European and an Asian ship. The Plan
specifies that European stakeholders are calling for an effective strategy
to meet the challenges of competitiveness
of the maritime sector.
The paper notes that, in the wake of recent progress in
by the International Maritime Organization and
the adoption of several specific measures at EU level to
reduce emissions from maritime transport, the necessary
transition to clean shipping is a
an opportunity for the EU maritime industry to
can regain competitiveness. This, in
in particular, will require significant investment in the
development of new technologies in a market where the EU already plays a major role in the
A leading role in research and innovation. Take
in addition to new opportunities in terms of the renewal of the
fleet and retrofitting activities.
Focusing on the activity of ship dismantling, the
recalls that the Hong Kong International Convention for a
Safe and environmentally friendly ship recycling adopted
from the IMO will enter into force in June 2025 and could
a profitable business for Europe. It is observed
whereas, however, the shipyards needed for the recycling of ships
are different from those used for shipbuilding and is
therefore, adequate preparation is necessary before the new
Convention enters into force.
The actions that the plan suggests to enable you to
safeguarding and increasing the competitiveness of the industry
in the short term, improve the efficiency of the
production and operations through digitalisation, automation and
and redevelopment; continue the dialogue with the parties
stakeholders to address the specific challenges of competitiveness
and continue to explore new tools to ensure
level playing field and other appropriate initiatives
industry-specific; support the introduction of
sustainable and resilient in public procurement, but also in
private procurement of strategic fleets for Europe, such as
contracts for cabotage vessels, maritime transport and
short-haul, passenger transport, fishing, shipping
offshore renewable energy and the blue economy. In the
In the medium term, it is also suggested that the development of new
circular and sustainable business models and the exploitation of
opportunities offered by the green maritime transition, e.g.
e.g. with investments in fleet renewal and development
technological.
SEA Europe has welcomed the plan published by the
EU Commission: "The Transition Pathway - said
Christophe Tytgat, Secretary General of the Association
European Shipbuilding - is an important recognition by
part of the European Commission of the fact that the
maritime technology is key to greening and
the digitalisation of the maritime transport sector'.
