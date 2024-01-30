Twelve cruise ships of the Carnival group change course to avoid the Red Sea

There are 12 cruise ships from seven companies in the group
Carnivals that were supposed to transit the Red Sea until the
next May and that the American group has decided to address
on other routes due to the risk situation that characterizes the
the region due to the attacks on ships that took place in the last few years.
weeks. Carnival said it expects that change
of ships' itineraries will have an impact on the bottom line for the
full-year 2024 stock between $0.07 and $0.08 and has
specified that it did not encounter any impact
on the trend in bookings caused by this crisis.
Finally, Carnival recalled that after May there were no
other transits in the Red Sea until next November.