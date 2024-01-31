Ok to the contributions for the shorter working days recorded by the port companies of Genoa and Savona

At yesterday's meeting, the Management Committee
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
approved the recognition of the Genoese port company
CULMV "Paride Batini" of 358 thousand euros as a contribution
on fewer working days recorded in the months of
November and December 2023, as required by Law No. 77/2020.
With regard to the Savona port company CULP "Pippo
Rebagliati", the disbursement of a
contribution of 126 thousand euros for the costs incurred in the period
October-December 2023 for redeployment in other tasks of the
staff unfit to carry out operations and services
Port. At the same time, the Committee authorized the company
Savona to proceed with the recruitment of 14 special members from
within the operational staff.
The Committee then authorised the granting of a licence
maritime state-owned property, expiring on 31 December 2024, in the hands of the
Consorzio Pergenova Breakwater concerning construction sites and
portion of water for a total area of more than
9 thousand square meters at the port of Vado Ligure for the supply
stone material necessary for the construction of the new
Genoa breakwater. At the same time, the board approved the
partial and temporary suspension of the concession for the
Forship for the portions of the areas covered by the aforementioned construction site.
With regard to the port of Genoa, the
release to the Amico & Co. shipyard of a new
until 31 December 2060 due to both the
investments already completed in the compendium, amounting to approximately 63
million euros, and the additional approximately 34.5 million euros
presented by the concessionaire for the construction of new
laboratories, workshops and services - through the redevelopment of the
warehouse in the western area - of a photovoltaic system for the production of
electricity to serve the construction site and two additional
berths for large yachts with dimensions greater than 90 meters
length. In addition, on the employment side, it has been noted that
a progressive increase in the number of staff employed by Amico & Co.
which currently has 103 direct employees, with the expectation of
a further growth to 115 units in addition to
more than 500 indirect employees.
The Management Committee also gave a favourable opinion on the
Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2024-2026 (PIAO)
of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, which includes the objectives of the
Public Value, the Performance Plan, the Anti-Corruption Plan
and actions in terms of the organisation of the institution's staff.
With particular reference to the Requirements Plan section, the
PIAO gives evidence, among other things, of the 170 hires
carried out from 2017 to 2023. In the same period of time,
131 employees have been terminated from service.