31 January 2024
SHIPPING
ONE incurs its first loss after 14 quarters of earnings
In the October-December period last year, revenues plummeted by -46.3%
Singapore
January 31, 2024
The running-in phase of the company has been completed, and the in mid-2017 from the merger of the transportation business Japanese Containerized Maritime "K"Line, MOL and NYK, the one recorded in the last quarter of last year from Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) is the first Negative net economic result after 14 periods consecutive quarterly earnings. In the period October-December of last year, corresponding to the third quarter of the fiscal year In fact, in 2023, ONE incurred a net loss of -83 million dollars compared to net income of $2.78 billion dollars in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues, amounted to $3.36 billion, marked a decline -46.3% mainly due to the reduction in freight value, with an index of sea freight rates that - has made The company is known today - they have suffered a decrease of -55.7% for Asia-North America routes and -58.1% Asia-Europe. This is in the face of a +17.3% increase in volumes of containerized cargo transported by the ONE fleet that in the period October-December of last year amounted to more than 3.1 million TEUs.

Ebitda for the quarter was $170 million (-94.4%). The value of the operating result is turned red having stood at -$248 million compared to an operating profit of €2.73 billion in the period October-December 2022.

As of 31 December, ONE's fleet consisted of 232 container ships with a total load capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, including 12 vessels with a capacity of more than 20 thousand TEUs.
