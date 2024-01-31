ONE incurs its first loss after 14 quarters of earnings

The running-in phase of the company has been completed, and the
in mid-2017 from the merger of the transportation business
Japanese Containerized Maritime "K"Line, MOL
and NYK, the one recorded in the last quarter of last year
from Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) is the first
Negative net economic result after 14 periods
consecutive quarterly earnings. In the period October-December of
last year, corresponding to the third quarter of the fiscal year
In fact, in 2023, ONE incurred a net loss of -83
million dollars compared to net income of $2.78 billion
dollars in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenues,
amounted to $3.36 billion, marked a decline
-46.3% mainly due to the reduction in freight value,
with an index of sea freight rates that - has made
The company is known today - they have suffered a decrease of -55.7%
for Asia-North America routes and -58.1%
Asia-Europe. This is in the face of a
+17.3% increase in volumes of containerized cargo transported
by the ONE fleet that in the period October-December of last year
amounted to more than 3.1 million TEUs.
Ebitda for the quarter was
$170 million (-94.4%). The value of the operating result is
turned red having stood at -$248 million
compared to an operating profit of €2.73 billion in the period
October-December 2022.
As of 31 December, ONE's fleet consisted of 232
container ships with a total load capacity of
1.8 million TEUs, including 12 vessels with a capacity of more than
20 thousand TEUs.